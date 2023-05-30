 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fundraiser to honor popular Waterloo East Student

  • 0

WATERLOO(KWWL)--A popular Waterloo East high school student who tragically lost her life in November of 2020-- will be honored with a fundraiser this Saturday.

'DeNae Nash' was 21 years old when she died---

As a basketball player at East High School and later at Des Moines Area Community College--DeNae was loved by many for her upbeat personality and infectious smile.

This Saturday a pop-up selfie museum in Waterloo will give people a chance to donate to the "DeNae Nash Purple Hearts Foundation"---to support scholarships in her name.

Organizers say the museum experience will feature Nash's favorite color, purple, and provide nine different exhibits for selfies.

Catherine Potter, Event Organizer: "We would like to see a lot of people come out --hundreds of people that would be great at least 400 come through and donations coming in and a success all around and it is on her 24th birthday it would have been so that is special.

The Pop-up Selfie museum exhibit will also feature a silent auction---it is Saturday from 1pm to 6pm at the Courtyard by Marriot in Waterloo---tickets are $15.