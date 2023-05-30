Fundraiser to honor popular Waterloo East Student

WATERLOO(KWWL)--A popular Waterloo East high school student who tragically lost her life in November of 2020-- will be honored with a fundraiser this Saturday.
'DeNae Nash' was 21 years old when she died---
As a basketball player at East High School and later at Des Moines Area Community College--DeNae was loved by many for her upbeat personality and infectious smile.
This Saturday a pop-up selfie museum in Waterloo will give people a chance to donate to the "DeNae Nash Purple Hearts Foundation"---to support scholarships in her name.
Organizers say the museum experience will feature Nash's favorite color, purple, and provide nine different exhibits for selfies.
Catherine Potter, Event Organizer: "We would like to see a lot of people come out --hundreds of people that would be great at least 400 come through and donations coming in and a success all around and it is on her 24th birthday it would have been so that is special.
The Pop-up Selfie museum exhibit will also feature a silent auction---it is Saturday from 1pm to 6pm at the Courtyard by Marriot in Waterloo---tickets are $15.