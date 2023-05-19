Friday Coed State Track 2A and 3A

DES MOINES(KWWL)--2A and 3A took their turn Friday afternoon –
And it’s a third straight distance medley win for Solon – Gracie Federspiel held off the field on the anchor leg – bringing the Spartans home in just under 4 minutes, 9 seconds –
Gracie: “When I was running this last 100 I just knew that we really wanted it, and just when I crossed the finish line just like the joy of our team and we’ve just been wanting this. I don’t know, I can’t express it.”
3A 400 meter hurdles – Solon’s Sophia Stahl is a champion going 1:04.27 for the crown
1A 4 by 2-hundred – Mid Prairie proved they’re more than a bunch of distance runners as Tabitha Evans rocketed them to a win in under 1 minute 45 –
Tabitha: “I was really excited. Once I saw Madelyn start I knew we had it, so yeah, it’s an amazing feeling.”
On the Boys side – a surprise in the 2A Distance Med – where Mount Vernon – not even in the final heat – seeded 14th – came in on top – anchored home by 4-hundred meter champion Zach Fall –
In the 2A boys high jump – make it two straight for Derek Weisskopf – the defending champ and oddly also this year’s shot put runner-up – went over 6 foot seven for the second straight season as the future Hawkeye linebacker finishes on top –
“I’m coming back from an injury that set me back probably a little over a month… just coming back from that injury and being a state champion is a great feeling.”
In the shot put – it’s another day and another title for Wahlert’s Duke Faley – throwing over 58 feet and even surprising himself –
Faley: “My build is definitely not the typical shot put build, but I worked really hard. I studied a lot of film, worked on my technique, and about a week ago, I had a really big breakthrough.”