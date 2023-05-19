Friday at 2023 1A/4A Coed State meet

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Day 2 opened with another round of big performances from 1A and 4A athletes –
And a big early run from Iowa City West in the 4A Distance Medley – the Trojans Moustafa Tiea on the anchor – gutted it out after a challenge from Johnston’s Carson Lane and let him know about it as he came home in first –
Moustafa: “It was so out of will power. Like my body. I just wanted to push it to the max. It was like I had to leave everything out there and I was going to regret it if I didn’t.”
The Trojans picked up another relay title – scorching the field in the 4 by 200 as Izaiah Loveless brought them in just under a minute 27 – the 6th fastest time in state history –
Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl is the shot put champ with a winning toss of 57 feet 5 inches –
While in the 400 hurdles – Drake champion Nicholas Gorsich added a title to his resume –
Nicholas: “I’m finally rested. Usually I’m coming off two events before I run the lows at a meet where I’m running 30 minutes apart. So, being able to rest well is definitely beneficial.”
In the 4A girls distance medley – it was a come from behind win for Dubuque Hempstead as former cross country champ Keelee Leitzen wins it after taking the baton in 6th going to the anchor leg –
Keelee: “I hear my coach, he’s like ‘Pump your arms. Pump your arms,’ and I just started pumping and I was like, you know how bad you want and who’s willing to hurt for the pain. I just went and it paid off in the end.”
In the 1A 400 hurdles – it was a 1-2-3 Eastern Iowa finish with Don Bosco’s Kindra Nissen finishing third – while up front Nia Howard edged defending champ Kiya Johnson of North Butler to win Springville’s first ever title in a running event –
Nia: “I’m just so thankful for everyone who’s brought me to this place. I didn’t even like this race last year, and this year I’m really glad my coach pushed me to do it. I’m really thankful.