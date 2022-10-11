Free Family Halloween Safety Day set for Angels Park Saturday October 22 in Evansdale

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)
Complete with trick or treating, face painting, kids' fun zone, free food and even fingerprinting, families are invited to a Free Family Halloween Safety Event in Evansdale on Saturday, October 22.
The free event, sponsored by the Angels Park Memorial Island of Evansdale, will feature local law enforcement to help children learn about the importance of Halloween safety.
The event will be held at the Angels Memorial Park at Meyers Lake in Evansdale from Noon until 3 on that Saturday afternoon.
There will also be free parking at the Evansdale Fire Department and free transportation from the Fire Station to Angels Memorial Park will be provided.
Area Police officers and Firefighters will offer free fingerprinting and DNA kits we well.
The public is invited to this event on Saturday, October 22 at the Angels