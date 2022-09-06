Franklin County train derailment cleanup efforts underway, Union Pacific spokesperson says

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cleanup efforts at the Union Pacific train derailment site are underway, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson.
The train carrying 44 cars derailed early Monday morning, spilling what is being referred to as "mixed commodities." None were injured in the crash.
Today, a spokesperson told KWWL that cleanup efforts are underway, but also said that it's unclear how long the cleanup will take.
"Most of the cars have been removed off the track and crews have started to repair the track and bridge damaged in the derailment," Robynn Tysver said.
"We expect to start remediation work today, removing asphalt that spilled into Otter Creek. HAZMAT crews are on site," she said.
Traffic at the scene has been re-routed until further notice. The incident remains under investigation.