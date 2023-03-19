France's government survives no-confidence votes and controversial pension reforms will move ahead

Two no-confidence votes against French President Emmanuel Macron's government have failed in the country's parliament, clearing the way for his hugely unpopular pension reforms to be implemented.
The government triggered special constitutional powers last Thursday to push through the controversial legislation to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 for most workers, sparking a wave of protests and strikes across the country.
Yet while the government has now survived the motions against it, the anger against the reforms shows no sign of ending.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.