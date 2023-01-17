Four injured in one-vehicle Black Hawk County crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are recovering from injuries they suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County.
Sheriff's officials say Margarita Resendiz of Postville lost control of her vehicle on North Canfield Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. The crash occurred about three miles north of Dunkerton.
According to authorities, Resendiz crossed the center line and went into a ditch. Before coming to a stop, the vehicle struck a mile marker sign, telephone box and utility support cable.
Resendiz and her three passengers -- all of Postville -- each suffered non-liefe-threatening injures. They were taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment.