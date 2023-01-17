 Skip to main content
...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Four injured in one-vehicle Black Hawk County crash

  • Updated
ambulance
By Leslie Stone

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are recovering from injuries they suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County.

Sheriff's officials say Margarita Resendiz of Postville lost control of her vehicle on North Canfield Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. The crash occurred about three miles north of Dunkerton.

According to authorities, Resendiz crossed the center line and went into a ditch. Before coming to a stop, the vehicle struck a mile marker sign, telephone box and utility support cable. 

Resendiz and her three passengers -- all of Postville -- each suffered non-liefe-threatening injures. They were taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment. 