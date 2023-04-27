Four injured in De Soto train derailment on Thursday afternoon

DE SOTO, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- A train derailment near De Soto, Wisconsin left four people injured, according to KWWL sister station WXOW. They report that multiple train cars are in the Mississippi River.
According to a statement from BNSF Railway, "Two of the three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying freight of all kinds are reported to be derailed on the bluff side of the Mississippi River."
BNSF further reports that the main rail track is currently blocked in both directions and a time for reopening cannot be provided at this time.
They also confirmed that one of the crew members is among the four injured. The extent of the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Viewer Carrie Nolan sent in cell phone video of the scene, which can be viewed above.
The derailment occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.