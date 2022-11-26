Four dead, three hurt in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Thanksgiving holiday travel period was once again deadly on Iowa roadways. Since Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol said four people have died, and three others were hurt in crashes.
13-year-old Charlee Engelken from Manchester died in an ATV accident. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The 13-year-old was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
A 75-year-old Hartley man, Richard Leth, lost his life in a collision with a semi-truck early Thanksgiving morning in Pocahontas County. The Iowa State Patrol said Leth was driving on Highway 4 when he crossed the line and collided with the semi-truck. Leth died from his injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.
In Ringgold County, over in Western Iowa, 15-year-old Abbi Overholser of Benton died in a crash on Friday. State Troopers said Overholser and two other juveniles were in an SUV heading south on County Highway P33. The SUV driver swerved to avoid a deer but overcorrected and lost control. The car went into the ditch and rolled several times. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. State Troopers said Overholser was partially thrown out of the car and ended up pinned underneath it.
Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, a truck driver from Las Vegas crashed his semi-truck into a bridge pillar in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The State Patrol has not released the name of the 53-year-old driver.
Three people were hurt in a crash in Mills County early Saturday morning. It happened on Interstate 29. The State Patrol said the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and then overcorrected, causing the car to roll over several times. No one was wearing a seatbelt.
Most Americans drive to get where they are going for Thanksgiving. According to AAA, nearly 49 million Americans will travel by car.
With so many people on the roads, the holiday weekend historically has been one of the deadliest on Iowa roads. The National Safety Council estimated that 518 people could die in car crashes nationwide between Wednesday and Sunday.
According to the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, during the Thanksgiving travel period last year, between November 15 and 28, eleven people died in crashes on Iowa roadways.
During the busy holiday travel period, the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau partnered with law enforcement agencies across Iowa to address the influx of drivers by increasing education and traffic enforcement to promote safer driving. There will be extra State Troopers on the roads throughout the holiday weekend, and troopers will be keeping a close eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations to keep Iowa roads safe.
So far, in 2022, 303 people have died in car crashes on Iowa's roadways, and 45% have not been wearing a seatbelt.