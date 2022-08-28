Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall sets closing date, looks towards future Corridor Plaza

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Months after Fort Dodge's city council voted to replace the Crossroads mall with a 90 million dollar project-- signs are now on the doors showing it's last day.
The Fort Dodge Crossroads mall will close its doors on September 6th. Currently there are only two tenants in the mall, including a restaurant and Shoe Sensation.
The 90 million dollar project aims to re-design the mall with a new plaza project-- featuring shopping strip centers and a middle pavilion for entertainment. The newly titled "Corridor Plaza" has plans and new tenant information on their website.