Former Waterloo Black Hawk Star Cal Petersen traded to Philadelphia Flyers

Waterloo, Iowa–The Philadelphia Flyers have traded for former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cal Petersen in a three-team deal announced on Tuesday.
The swap involved a total of six players and several draft picks for the Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Petersen is coming off a solid postseason performance representing the United States during the 2023 IIHF World Championships in Helsinki, Finland. The 28-year-old won all three of his appearances, allowing just two goals on 45 shots faced (.956 save percentage). The 2023 event was a follow-up to 2021, when Petersen earned World Championship wins during five of seven appearances with a 1.29 goals-against average. That spring, he helped the United States bring back a bronze medal, making 33 saves during a third-place game against Germany. It is Team USA’s lone medal performance during the past four World Championships.
As a Black Hawk, Petersen’s first USHL appearance was on December 28, 2011. The 34-save effort in a 4-2 road victory against the Sioux City Musketeers was the first of his 51 regular seasons wins for the organization. That career total is a Waterloo junior-era record.
During a five-game sampling as a Black Hawks affiliate, Petersen was 3-1-0 in 2011/12. The next season, he shared the Waterloo net, posting 21 wins – including three shutouts – while stopping 90.6 percent of the shots he faced. Subsequently, he was selected during the Fifth Round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. Returning for a final junior season in 2013/14, Petersen manned the crease for 27 of Waterloo’s team-record 44 wins as the Hawks claimed the Anderson Cup for the league’s best regular season record. During the postseason which followed, Petersen improved both his goals-against average and save percentage relative to the regular season, earning eight wins as Waterloo reached the Clark Cup Championship Series. His 10 playoff wins over two postseasons tie him for second during the team’s junior era.
At the college level, Petersen was a three-year starter for Notre Dame, appearing in 110 games and leading the Fighting Irish to the 2017 Frozen Four. He won 55 games at the college level and was named a Hockey East First Team All Star in 2017.
In November of 2018, Petersen became the first (and currently remains the only) former Black Hawks goaltender to appear in an NHL game. He took the ice a total of 101 times for the Kings through last season with a 44-42-10 record, four shutouts, and a .905 save percentage.
Petersen’s first appearance for the Flyers will make him the fifth former Black Hawk to play for Philadelphia. The group includes Jackson Cates – who skated in five Flyers games last winter – Mark Friedman, Mark Eaton, and Andrew Alberts.