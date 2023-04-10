Former Waterloo Black Hawk Pavelski reaches NHL milestone.

The Dallas Stars are hitting career milestones almost on a nightly basis.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski, amid a 6-1 onslaught of scoring through two periods in Monday night’s game against the Red Wings, notched the 1,000th point of his NHL career with a tip-in goal past Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg.
His 1,000 points consist of 448 goals and 552 assists in 1,248 career games played. Pavelski became the 10th U.S.-born player to reach the 1,000-point milestone and is one of two active U.S.-born players (Patrick Kane) with 1,000 points or more.
Pavelski helped lead the Waterloo Black Hawks to the 2004 Clark Cup Title.