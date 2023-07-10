Former W. Dubuque star Calvin Harris drafted in 4th round MLB Draft by White Sox

CHICAGO(KWWL) -- The Chicago White Sox picked former Western Dubuque star Calvin Harris in the fourth round with the 116th overall selection of the MLB Draft. He was the first Iowan selected in this year's draft.
Harris who played catcher at Ole Miss is the eighth Rebel catcher drafted in the past decade.
Harris starred at the college world series last year, batting .400 with two homers in six games as Ole Miss won its first national baseball title.
Harris set a school record with four homers in a game on May 6th against Missouri.
Harris was a five-time letter winner and three-year captain at Western Dubuque. He was named Iowa Baseball Gatorade player of the year in 2018 and 2019.