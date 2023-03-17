Former VP Pence plans return to Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Vice President and possible 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence will be the special guest for the Johnson County Republican Party's Reagan Dinner on March 29th.
The visit comes as Pence reportedly considers a White House bid. The trip to Johnson County follows Pence's February appearance in Cedar Rapids and a visit to Des Moines Saturday with Sen. Joni Ernst and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Pence's visit to Johnson County Republican Party Reagan Dinner runs from 6:30 through 8:30 p.m. in Coralville, though party officials did not confirm an exact location.
Tickets are $65, anyone interested in attending must RSVP with the Johnson County Republican Party by Tuesday.