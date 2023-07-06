Former UNI/Cedar Falls star A.J. Green signs multi-year deal with NBA Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE (KWWL) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have given a promotion to AJ Green, who played well on a two-way contract last year, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"Free agent guard AJ Green has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the first year fully guaranteed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports negotiated the contract."
Green, who played college basketball at Northern Iowa, averaged 4.4 points on 41 percent from three in 35 games for the Bucks. Now, he has earned a multi-year deal, including a fully-guaranteed contract in the first season, which is quite the promotion for Green.
His best performance came against the Orlando Magic on March 2, when he scored 12 points on 4-7 from the field, all of them being three-pointers.
In seven games for the G League Herd, Green averaged a whopping 21.1 points with 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, so the talent is there for the sharpshooting guard.