Former U.S. Ambassador to China and Iowa gov. Terry Branstad to lead World Food Prize Foundation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday, the World Food Prize Foundation announced that former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa governor Terry Branstad will join the organization as its new president.
Paul Schickler, the chair of the organization, said in a statement, "We are excited to bring on a leader with both global vision and strong roots in agriculture."
Schickler added, "Amb. Branstad, who was serving as Governor of Iowa when John Ruan, Sr., rescued the World Food Prize and moved it to Iowa, has been a champion of our mission from its earliest days."
The World Food Prize is presented every year to "an individual for their achievements in improving the quality, quantity, and availability of food in the world."
The winner is awarded with $250,000 each October at the Iowa State Capitol.
Previously, Barbara Stinson served as president of the organization for three years before departing in January.