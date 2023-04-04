Former player remembers Legendary coach Butch Pedersen

WEST BRANCH(KWWL)--Matt Wheeler, "Synonymous with the town of course, yes there is the Herbert Hoover there is Marv Cook but Butch Pedersen is what West Branch is all about..."
Warburg College Offensive Coordinator Matt Wheeler knows the legacy of Butch Pedersen as well as anyone...Wheeler grew up worshipping Coach Pedersen and West Branch Football as a kid before he was a starting quarterback for some successful Bears teams in the early 90's.
Wheeler says Butch Pedersen instilled in him important values---that guide him to this day...
Early on I learned standards that are acceptable how you are playing for more than yourself there is your team and community and what you are standing for and to represent that and those are keys that I remember and that philosophy that hey you are a West Branch Bear you need to step up and perform at a level that this place expects this program expects.
Another important feature of the Butch Pedersen West Branch teams was the "Little Rose Bowl!" The Bears seldom lost on their home field.
The little Rose Bowl played into that even more a stadium that was dug out and unique that was our place
Butch Pedersen spent his final year of life while fighting cancer-- coaching his West Branch Football team...to another successful season....
It reminded Matt Wheeler--of one of those many messages Butch Pedersen gave to his players...
"Since 1994 I can recite every day and my kids get tired of hearing while washing the dishes---and they stop and I say what is going on "If a ask is once begun never leave it until it is done--be the labor great or small. Better do it well or not at all."
1-2-3 Family!