Former ISU star Lazard close to signing with the New York Jets

The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a four-year, $44 million deal to land Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard’s move to New York comes after he posted his best season with Green Bay in 2022, recording 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. This deal could serve as a precursor to the Jets’ landing four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Earlier Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets were “actively working” to sign Lazard but that the free agent wide receiver was in negotiations with another team as well.
Lazard, who joined Green Bay in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, will reunite with the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who worked in the same role with the Packers from ’19 to ’21.
New York’s deal with Lazard cannot become official until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, the start of the new league year.