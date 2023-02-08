 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...East central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Former ISU Star Brock Purdy decides on elbow surgery

  • 0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Jan. 29, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has spent the past week and a half exploring every option to get back to full strength.

On Wednesday, Purdy not only decided on a surgical option but set a date for the procedure. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Purdy will have a UCL repair on Feb. 22 with an expected recovery time of about six months.

Given that timeline and the date of the procedure, Purdy could return sometime in the first few weeks of training camp when it opens in late July. Purdy had been seeking multiple opinions on the best method to get his elbow back to full strength and has also been waiting for swelling in the elbow to go down before making his decision.

