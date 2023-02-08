Former ISU Star Brock Purdy decides on elbow surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Jan. 29, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has spent the past week and a half exploring every option to get back to full strength.
On Wednesday, Purdy not only decided on a surgical option but set a date for the procedure. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Purdy will have a UCL repair on Feb. 22 with an expected recovery time of about six months.
Given that timeline and the date of the procedure, Purdy could return sometime in the first few weeks of training camp when it opens in late July. Purdy had been seeking multiple opinions on the best method to get his elbow back to full strength and has also been waiting for swelling in the elbow to go down before making his decision.