Former ISU star Brock Purdy cleared to return to San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy isn't quite all the way back from right elbow surgery yet, but he's well on his way, according to general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.
As the Niners reported for training camp Tuesday, Lynch and Shanahan revealed that Purdy, who had surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow March 10, has been cleared to participate in practice when the team begins on-field work Wednesday.
"Brock is cleared and ready to go," Lynch said. "Having said that, we're sticking and we're adhering to a plan that's been put in place for some time."
That plan means Purdy will follow a pitch count that includes two days of throwing and one day off. Purdy threw in front of Shanahan, Lynch and the Niners medical team Tuesday with an increased workload, so he will not practice Wednesday. He will participate Thursday and Friday, according to Shanahan.
When Purdy does return, Shanahan said he will get the bulk of his reps with the starting offense, a decision that comes as no surprise as Shanahan and Lynch said repeatedly throughout the offseason Purdy would be the "leader in the clubhouse" to start when healthy.
"He will [be with the starters] when he's out there," Shanahan said. "The throwing plan's a little different. We're never going to have him go three days in a row."