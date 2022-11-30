Former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph arrested

LINCOLN, Nebraska--Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Cornhuskers for nine games this season, is facing charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.
He was booked at Lancaster County jail.
Joseph, 54, played quarterback for Nebraska from 1988–1991, where he rushed for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns, and passed for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career.
He returned to his alma mater in December 2021 as an associate head coach following a five-year stint on LSU's staff. Joseph was promoted to Nebraska's interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired in September, becoming the first Black head coach at Nebraska, interim or permanent, in any sport.