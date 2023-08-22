Former Hawkeye Tausaga makes U.S. discus history in Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY -- Laulauga Tausaga becomes the first U.S. athlete to ever win the women's discus competition at the World Championships, with compatriot Valarie Allman joining her on the podium after claiming the silver medal. Laulauga Tausaga threw the discus 69.9 meters to win the FIRST World Championship Gold Medal in United States history.
The former Iowa Hawkeye won an NCAA title and two Big Ten titles at Iowa from 2017-2021.
BUDAPEST — Laulauga Tausaga-Collins dedicated her out-of-nowhere discus world title — the first for an American woman — to her mom, who forced her into sports in high school.
“I just wanted to stay home and be a bookworm,” Tausaga-Collins said.
Mom Aveaomalo felt different.
“You are growing into a big girl. You're getting very strong for no reason. We might as well put you somewhere," Aveaomalo told her.