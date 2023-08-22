 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former Hawkeye Tausaga makes U.S. discus history in Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY -- Laulauga Tausaga becomes the first U.S. athlete to ever win the women's discus competition at the World Championships, with compatriot Valarie Allman joining her on the podium after claiming the silver medal. Laulauga Tausaga threw the discus 69.9 meters to win the FIRST World Championship Gold Medal in United States history.
 
The former Iowa Hawkeye won an NCAA title and two Big Ten titles at Iowa from 2017-2021.

BUDAPEST — Laulauga Tausaga-Collins dedicated her out-of-nowhere discus world title — the first for an American woman — to her mom, who forced her into sports in high school.

“I just wanted to stay home and be a bookworm,” Tausaga-Collins said.

Mom Aveaomalo felt different.

“You are growing into a big girl. You're getting very strong for no reason. We might as well put you somewhere," Aveaomalo told her.

