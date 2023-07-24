Former Hawkeye Hoops star Keegan Murray named to USA National select Team

SACRAMENTO, California (KWWL) -- Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named to the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced today. The Select Team will train daily with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team from Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.
A 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection, Murray averaged 12.2 points (45.3 FG%, 41.1 3pt%), 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 80 games (78 starts) for Sacramento. He appeared in seven games (all starts) during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, averaging 9.7 points (44.8 FG%, 37.5 3pt%) and 6.3 rebounds per game.
In his debut season, Murray became the NBA’s All-Time Rookie 3-Point Leader with 206 3-pointers. Among rookie league leaders, he finished the season sixth in scoring, eighth in field goal percentage, second in 3-point field goal percentage and tied for fourth in total steals (61).
For his performance during his rookie campaign, Murray earned back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors in December and January. He was also named to the 2023 Jordan NBA Rising Stars, competing for Team Pau at All-Star Weekend.
Joining Murray on the 2023 USA Basketball Select Team are: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway, Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), John Jenkins (G League Ignite), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Eric Mika (G League Ignite), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans),