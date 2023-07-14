 Skip to main content
Former Franklin County Attorney won't serve prison time after pleading guilty to crimes against children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former attorney in Franklin County will serve no time in prison for crimes against children, instead he will be sentenced to probation.

The charges were filed against 73-year-old Daniel Wiechmann in several Iowa counties for crimes committed over the course of several years.

Wiechmann pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sex abuse as well as indecent contact with a child.

He was sentenced this week, receiving credit for time served, and will serve an additional 14 days in jail. Wiechmann will be under supervision by the Department of Corrections for 12 years.

