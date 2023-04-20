Former Fairbank Fire Chief Dave Ryan passes away after cancer fight

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL) - Former Fairbank Fire Department Chief Dave Ryan has died.
The Fire Department announced his passing Wednesday after a "very brief bout with cancer." Ryan, who no longer served as Fire Chief at the time of his passing, still served with the Fairbank Fire Department.
Ryan started his career in 1989, serving in a variety of roles and positions, continuing to serve and attending training sessions as recently as April 15th.
Officials note Ryan is the first active Fairbank firefighter to pass away in 40 years.
Ryan's wake will be held Monday between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank.
His funeral will held 10:30 Tuesday morning at Immaculate Conception Church. Any first responders wishing to honor Ryan are asked to arrive at the church by 10:00 Tuesday morning.