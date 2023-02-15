 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa overnight tonight then
persist into tomorrow before ending through the afternoon.
Moderate to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with breezy
north winds producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

for the second time in two weeks Drake beats UNI 82-74

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Tucker DeVries' 19 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa 82-74 on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 6 for 14 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Conor Enright was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight win.

The Panthers (12-15, 8-9) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 15 points from Trey Campbell. In addition, Tytan Anderson had 12 points and two steals. The loss was the Panthers' sixth in a row.

Drake took the lead with 12:26 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with D.J. Wilkins racking up nine points. Drake was outscored by Northern Iowa in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Penn led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Drake plays Sunday against Belmont at home, and Northern Iowa visits Missouri State on Saturday.

