Flood waters recede along Mississippi but cleanup for riverside bar will take weeks

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's been over a week since water levels peaked in Northeastern Iowa communities along the Mississippi River. With the waters receding, businesses affected by the water are looking toward to finally cleaning up and re-opening.
Due to the location of where the Big Buoy Tiki Bar is, the building and staff are well used to flooded waters closing their doors about every year or so.
No matter how high the water gets, there's always mud to clear off, critters to clear out, and a bar to put back into place.
Annie Neiland with the Big Buoy Tiki Bar told KWWL, "If it gets over 19 feet we have the same thing to deal with as 24 feet really. We get the mud in the parking lot, the mud in the building. We still prepare the same way we still cleanup the same way."
Neiland says that the hardest part of cleanup when waters get this high is moving the bar back into place, with the process involving a semi and a mini crane.
However, thanks to Canadian Pacific raising the track by over a foot, the mud might be a larger issue.
Neiland continued, "The accesses aren't here. So typically a firetruck would come down and they would cleanup, you know, they would spray the mud out of the parking lot. But not right now, we can't get any heavy equipment or trucks down here."
Neiland says she hasn't heard any news on how the city and railroad will restore road access to the riverside area, but they hope to have the Big Buoy Tiki Bar back up and running by Memorial Day.
As of Monday, river levels near McGregor are at about 17.5 feet. Two weeks ago it was nearly 23 feet, the third-highest flood the area has seen.