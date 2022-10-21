Five Flags Center announces new Interim General Manager

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - There's a new person in charge of the Five Flags Center in Dubuque.
The company that manages Five Flags, ASM Global, named Aaron Rainey as Interim General Manager of the venue on Friday. He will oversee operations until a permanent general manager is hired.
Rainey has been the Director of Operations and Events of the Five Flags Center since November of last year.
The current General Manager, HR Cook, is leaving for a role with Venuworks Management Company. His last day is Friday.