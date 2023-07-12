Firefighters extinguish Waterloo blaze amid storms

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- No one was injured after a fire along the 900 block of Lafayette St. near downtown Waterloo Wednesday morning.
Firefighters believe, but could not confirm, that lightning caused the blaze around 7:00 a.m. as storms rolled through the area.
Officials say the fire started on the back corner of the property and firefighters knocked the flames down within a few minutes.
Records from the Black Hawk County Assessor's Office indicate the property is owned by Operation Threshold, but firefighters say they don't believe anyone was living there at the time of the fire.