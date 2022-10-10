Fire Prevention Week focuses on escape routes

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fire Prevention Week is officially underway, and officials are urging people prepare for emergencies.
This year's theme is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." Day one focuses on the importance of escape routes.
Cedar Falls Public Safety says knowing how to escape from home, work and school can be lifesaving.
"The big thing to do is plan something and then practice it as well so you know exactly what you're going to do if the unforeseen happens," Cedar Falls Fire Captain Kelli Yates said.
She said there are different things children can do in case they are stuck. If they're in an upper level, children can throw a toy to alert firefighters that they're still in the building.
Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick says it's even more important to prepare for fire emergencies during this time of year.
"Many fire departments see an increase in the number of fires because of heating, fireplaces, all those types of things," Bostwick said. "People are inside more, and so tragically more fire deaths and more fires occur in the winter months."
Another crucial step in planning your escape route is making sure a building's smoke alarms work. Fire prevention week is a good time to replace the batteries in smoke alarms.