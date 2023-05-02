Fire forces evacuation of Cedar Rapids apartment building; two people sent to hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fire displaced one resident and forced the evacuation of a downtown high-rise apartment building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the Geneva Towers on 5th Ave. SE around 2:45 a.m. They arrived to find smoke filling the seventh-floor hallway of the 12-story building.
The fire caused minor damage to one of the apartments, displacing one resident.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Residents were allowed back into the building after smoke was ventilated from the hallway.