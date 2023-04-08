Fire destroys a rural Dubuque County home

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A rural Dubuque County home was destroyed by a late night fire.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 6900 block of U.S. 52 around 9:45 Friday night. That's about 11 miles south of Dubuque.
The home was completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
Sheriff's officials say Matthew Flannery was the only person inside the home when the fire started. He was able to get out, but was taken to a Dubuque hospital treatment of undisclosed injuries and later released.
The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.