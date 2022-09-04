 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire damages building in Cedar Rapids

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar-Rapids-Fire-Department
By Zach Garcia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An early morning fire damaged a building in downtown Cedar Rapids today.

The one-story structure is located on 9th Ave. SE, one block away from Mercy Medical Center. Firefighters were called out around 4:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the front door.

Officials say the room where the fire broke out sustained minor damage. There was smoke damage throughout the the rest of the building.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you