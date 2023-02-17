Fire crews respond to semi fire near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple departments responded to a semi fire on I-80 near the Little Amana exit on Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:23 a.m. to the 225 mile marker of I-80.
The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of hoses being deployed. 14 total firefighters responded to the scene.
Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was due to the trailer brakes.
The semi is considered a total loss, though some of the items being hauled inside were salvaged.