Fed goes big again with third-straight 75-basis-point rate hike

The Federal Reserve made history on Wednesday, approving a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike in an aggressive move to tackle the white-hot inflation that has been plaguing the US economy.
The supersized hike, which was unfathomable by markets just months ago, takes the central bank's benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3%-3.25%. That's the highest the fed funds rate has been since the global financial crisis in 2008.
Wednesday's decision marks the Fed's toughest policy move in its fight against inflation since the 1980s — another period of sky-high prices. It will also likely cause economic pain for millions of American businesses and households by pushing up the cost of borrowing for things like homes, cars, and credit cards.
This story is developing and will be updated.
