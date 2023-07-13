FDA approves new over-the-counter birth control pill

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The FDA has approved a new over-the-counter birth control option for women that is expected to hit pharmacy shelves early next year.
The first of its kind, the oral contraceptive called "Opill" is expected to be available starting early next year without a prescription or any age restrictions. With this new over-the-counter birth control option, Iowans will have more access to contraception.
With this approval, Americans will be able to walk in without a prescription and purchase birth control for the first time. Hormone-based pills like this have been the most common form of birth control in the United States for quite a while. They've been used by tens of millions of women dating back to the 1960s. However, all of them had a prescription.
KWWL spoke with Wes Pilkington, a pharmacist at the Evans Crossing Pharmacy in Evansdale. Pilkington sees the increase in access to birth control as a positive thing.
Pilkington said, "It'll increase access to birth control for women which, in our opinion, is a great thing. It'll make it so people can come into the pharmacy and buy the birth control off the shelf, just like they would other medications, without needing a prescription from their doctor."
Pilkington clarified that there are some side effects that can result from taking the pill. He recommends seeing a healthcare provider or pharmacist if anyone experiences side effects. He anticipates that these pills will arrive on pharmacy shelves around the country beginning in early 2024.
The FDA approval of "Opill" will have broad impacts nationally, but also in the state of Iowa. This approval has extra importance in Iowa, with a bill banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy set to be signed into law on Friday.