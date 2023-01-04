Fayette County rollover crash results in no injuries Wednesday morning

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle rollover on Wednesday morning, though the driver was uninjured in the incident.
According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene north of West Union on Highway 150 around 5:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered that 46-year-old Patrick Rothmeyer was traveling south on Highway 150. Rothmeyer lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, entered the west ditch, and rolled the vehicle.
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
The West Union Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol also responded to the crash.