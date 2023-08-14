Faulkes Heritage Woods reopens three years after derecho damage

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A ribbon cutting event took place in Marion on Monday night as they celebrate the reopening of Faulkes Heritage Woods after it was damaged by the derecho.
The 1100-acre property spreads across both Marion and Cedar Rapids and has been owned and managed by Marion since 1999. It's protected by a permanent conservation easement monitored by the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
In 2020 the derecho caused serious damage to the area, remnants of which are still visible today.
Mike Cimprich is the Arborist for the City of Marion Parks and Recreation Department. He described what the effort that went into clearing the area looked like.
Cimprich said, "We had to essentially crawl through the property and climb over damage and debris when we first went in to assess it after the storm. The only way to get in there and remove some of that debris and hazards with hangers and leaning trees was to physically cut our way in."
Throughout the past three years, Cimprich and his team have been making efforts to restore the native woodland, both for recreation and for wildlife.
With the restoring, Marion is now focusing on their final restoration tasks, as well as the long term management of the property.