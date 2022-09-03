Fans flood Kinnick Stadium for first sold-out football game of the season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeye football season kicked off with their first win against South Dakota State.
Kickoff was at 11 this morning, but Hawkeye fans began flooding the streets of Iowa City early in the morning for tailgate and pre-game parties.
Jon Rogers of Marshalltown, Iowa, is an aspiring season ticket holder but a current forever fan.
"We would like to be season ticket holders, and we haven't yet, but at some point, that's a goal we have," he said, adding, "this is their first game of the season, and we're excited to be out here and see what they're all about this year."
Rogers came with his wife and neighbors and says the tailgating experience connects the fans.
"Everyone is out here having fun, people are talking, enjoying the time together, so it's good," Rogers said.
He's always been a fan of the black and gold but has some hopes for the team this year.
"There's not professional sports in Iowa, so it's either the cyclones or the Hawkeyes, and I'm a Hawkeye all the way," he said, adding, "our offense sometimes is a little stagnant, defense is great, so I want to see what special teams does this year."
For childhood friends Mike Broek and Jay Regnerus, it was important for them to carry on their tradition of going to the games.
"We started 19 years ago, we took a 10-year break, and this is the first year back," Regnerus said.
"We've got great family memories from coming here and going to the games with the older kids, and this year we were able to take some of the younger ones for the first time, too," Broek added.
Regnerus, who came from South Dakota, still says Hawkeyes have his heart.
"Our family is from South Dakota, so we invested a little more. We really want the Hawkeyes to win, but it's always a good time," Regnerus said.
Winning isn't everything to these Hawk fans, however.
"We love the Hawks. We want them to win, but it's more about the family getting together, having a good time over the weekend, reminiscing, creating stories," Regnerus said.
But it certainly helps sweeten the deal.
"It's going to decide if we're going to yell at the kids afterward or if we're going to buy them ice cream. That's what we always say. The game decides the mood," Broek said.
A Black and Gold tradition that will now transcend into new generations for both families.
"No doubt about it, no question, go hawks, has been and forever will be," Regnerus said.
"The Hawks have always been in our blood. From day one, we've always followed the black and gold," Broek added.