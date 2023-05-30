Family members believed to be still trapped inside collapsed Davenport apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man has been in contact with the family of a person that is still believed to be trapped inside the collapsed Davenport apartment building.
Dr. Frantz Whitfield is the President of the Iowa Chapter of the National Action Network. On Tuesday, he talked to Yasmin Martin. Her cousin, Brandon Colvin, is believed to be trapped inside the building.
Dr. Whitfield is encouraging city officials in Davenport to hold off on demolition efforts until they can confirm that nobody is left inside the building. His sources tell him there were issues in the building before the collapse.
Whitfield said, "What was shared with me was that it all goes back to a while back when the building was inspected. The inspections passed, but really, the conditions of that building really should not have been passed."
City officials have said that the building is currently not sturdy enough to safely conduct search operations, and that they continue to monitor when they can safely reenter the building to continue the search.