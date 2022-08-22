Falling gas prices stall slightly this week in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices stalled slightly in Iowa as prices fell 3.5 cents in the last week, marking a $3.55 statewide average.
Prices in Iowa are 57.3 cents lower than a month ago but are 56.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel fell 6.3 cents for a new average price of $4.97 per gallon.
The national average dipped 5.1 cents this week for a new average of $3.86 per gallon. This price is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but stands 72.2 cents higher than a year ago.
Additional gas price data can be found at GasBuddy.com.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 22, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
August 22, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 22, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 22, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
August 22, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 22, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 22, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
August 22, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 22, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
August 22, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.66/g, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.77/g.
Des Moines- $3.23/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Omaha- $3.70/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.