 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Falling gas prices stall slightly this week in Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas prices

. A customer pumps gas into his vehicle, May 24.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices stalled slightly in Iowa as prices fell 3.5 cents in the last week, marking a $3.55 statewide average.

Prices in Iowa are 57.3 cents lower than a month ago but are 56.2 cents higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel fell 6.3 cents for a new average price of $4.97 per gallon.

The national average dipped 5.1 cents this week for a new average of $3.86 per gallon. This price is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but stands 72.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Additional gas price data can be found at GasBuddy.com.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

August 22, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 22, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 22, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 22, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 22, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 22, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 22, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 22, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 22, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

August 22, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.66/g, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.77/g.

Des Moines- $3.23/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.

Omaha- $3.70/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

Tags

Recommended for you