Fallen Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL)- A fallen sailor killed at Pearl Harbor during World War has been laid to rest.
Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald Scott was 19 years old and serving on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The ship capsized after Japanese forces hit it with multiple torpedos. 429 crew members died on the boat, including Stott.
82 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Stott's family buried him in Monticello on Saturday. A service occurred at St. Matthew Lutheran Church before he was buried with full military honors at Oakwood Cemetary in Monticello.
On Saturday, the day Stott was buried, in honor of his service, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half-staff across the state, including at the State Capitol building, the Capitol Complex and other public buildings and facilities.
Initially, his remains were buried in Hawaii because they were not identified. They were disinterred in hopes of being identified in 1947.
At first, the American Graves Registration Service laboratory staff could only confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma. The unidentified remains were subsequently buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Center of the Pacific in Honolulu. In 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified, among them Stott's, as non-recoverable.
In 2015, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns for analysis. Stott's remains were identified by DPAA scientists using dental and other analyses.