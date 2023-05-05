Fallen officers recognized during Peace Officer Memorial ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fallen Coralville Police Sergeant and a fallen Fremont County Deputy were honored at a special Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday.
John Karl Williams passed away in the summer of 2022 right after responding to a difficult call. Fremont County Deputy Austin Richardson died after an accident involving a combine that same summer.
Several state officials attended the ceremony to honor Sergeant Williams of Coralville and Fremont County Deputy Austin Richardson.
Deputy Richardson died in June of 2022. His patrol car hit a combine that was partially in his lane.
Richardson's car skidded sideways and rolled multiple times after hitting the combine. Following his death last summer, Governor Reynolds ordered flags at half staff in his memory.
Williams died of a heart attack while he was responding to a call for a shooting of a three-year-old. Reynolds also ordered flags at half staff in his memory.
Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in times like these, it's important to recognize officers like Williams and Richardson.
Bayens said, "It’s during these times of uncertainties and danger that we must honor the sacrifice of the men and women whose name grace these halls and embrace the men and women who make the daily choice to protect us.”
Williams was a 28-year-old veteran of the Coralville Police. He's survived by a wife and two sons, two daughters, and six grandchildren.
Since their deaths, KWWL has learned that they were admired by both fellow police and city officials, and will continue to be missed by the community.