Extra police patrols near Evansdale schools following 'disorderly situation'

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Poyner Elementary School sheltered-in-place and locked doors Wednesday following a "disorderly situation" outside the school, according to Waterloo Schools and the Evansdale Police Department.
In a press release on Wednesday morning, the Police Department said that the incident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Central Avenue in front of the school.
According to police, a man exited his vehicle and exchanged words with a driver of another vehicle. A witness reported that the man who exited his vehicle made a reference to shooting the other driver, allegedly making a hand gesture to him.
The Department says that there was no evidence of a firearm at the scene, though the man who allegedly made the threat has been identified.
Because of the situation in the neighborhood, Waterloo Schools says Poyner decided to shelter in place out of precaution. Police say that there's no "credible information that there is an ongoing threat to the public or schools."
Extra police patrols are around Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.