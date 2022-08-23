Excited Iowa man leaves his $1 million winning ticket behind before reclaiming it

CLIVE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A northeast Iowa man won a $1 million Mega Millions Prize, and in his excitement, accidentally left his ticket behind before later receiving it back.
"I'm still in shock. My stomach is not right," Tad Alber, from West Union, said on Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Alber purchased his ticket at a Casey's store in Ossian on Friday. On Saturday, he went to a local store to pick up some chicken. While he was there, he asked the clerk to check his Mega Millions ticket.
Alber said that when the clerk told him he had won, he was so excited that he left his ticket behind.
"I almost forgot to pay for the chicken," he said. "They told me, 'You've got to buy the chicken.' So I turned around and bought the chicken and left!"
Alber told his brother Jeff and sister-in-law Luann about the news. Soon after, Luann's sister, who manages the store where he bought his ticket, called them.
"She said, 'Tad has his ticket here, tell him to get back to the store and get the ticket!'"Alber recalled with a laugh. "I used up all the luck in the family!"
Despite leaving his ticket behind, he was reconnected with it in about half an hour.
"I think by 2 p.m., half the town already knew. By 5 p.m., everybody knew," he said. "And it's amazing."
Friday's winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3. Alber's winning ticket was the only million-dollar winning in the nation on Friday.
Alber plans to use his winnings to buy a closed restaurant near Clermont that was closed down due to COVID-19.
"I think it's time for it to re-open up and now I've got the money that I can do it," he said.