Ex-Waterloo East star helps Iowa Western win National Title

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS(KWWL)--Late Wednesday night Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs captured the second national title in school history---beating top ranked and unbeaten Hutchinson, Kansas 31-0 last night in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Iowa Western win avenged a defeat to Hutchinson a month ago.
One of the key players for Iowa western was former Waterloo East football star Dylan Reyes.
Reyes plays safety and led Iowa Western this season with four interceptions. This is Dylan Reyes' final game with Iowa Western...He has gotten offers from several division one football programs.