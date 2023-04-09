Evansdale water valve repaired

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)-- After several days of repair work, the Evansdale water valve appears to be fixed.
Crews spent a total of six hours repairing the street valve Saturday. All residents should have their water turned back on, and the city says there is no need to boil your water.
The repairs were needed after a water main break last week. Crews ran into issues throughout the week trying to fix the break, due to too much water still getting through.
Evansdale Water Works advises residents you could run into rusty water from the process, so use caution when doing laundry while it flushes out.