Evansdale police ask for public's help in identifying youths who allegedly damaged property

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are asking residents in the Casebeer Heights area of the city to check their security camera video recordings.
Authorities are trying to identify five youths who were seen carrying a stop sign near Third Street and Third Ave. around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the youths ran away when the resident who called in the report approached them.
Officers searched the area. They found broken items in the streets and other property that had been tampered with.
Surveillance video can be dropped off at the Community Response Center on Evans Road. The video can also be emailed to either of the following addresses: bneuman@evansdalepd.org or jfurman@evansdalepd.org.