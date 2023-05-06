Evansdale house destroyed by overnight fire

EVANDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An overnight fire destroyed a house in Evansdale.
Firefighters were called to the one-story structure on East End Ave., between Truman and Marshall Avenues, just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The house was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Heat from the flames melted siding on the two adjacent homes.
According to Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips, the house was empty. He said neighbors reported that squatters have been staying in the home.
Phillips is calling the fire "suspicious", but the cause hasn't been determined. The State Fire Marshal is being called in to assist with the investigation.
No injuries were reported.