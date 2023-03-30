Evansdale boil advisory issued, school buildings closed after water main break

*This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available
UPDATE: Poyner and Bunger school buildings are CLOSED Thursday as a result of the water main break
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)- A boil water advisory is in effect in Evansdale after a reported water main break near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Rd.
Customers in Evansdale are reporting low or no water pressure.
Repair crews are on their way to the scene, water will be shut off in the area until repairs are complete.
There is still no word yet on what may have caused the water main break.